Conservatives launch ‘All-American’ Super Bowl halftime show to rival Puerto Rican Bad Bunny

Turning Point USA, the conservative group founded by activist Charlie Kirk, announced it will stage counterprogramming to the Super Bowl halftime show, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny.

The group is promoting its event as “The All-American Halftime Show” and said it will announce performers and additional details ahead of the Feb. 8 show.

Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Puerto Rico — is a U.S. citizen and one of the most-streamed artists in the world. His 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, remains the most-streamed album of all time.

Despite previously performing during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, Bad Bunny’s selection as this year’s headliner has drawn criticism from some conservatives, who questioned whether the Puerto Rican superstar represents an “American” artist. He has also faced pushback in the past for speaking out against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Bad Bunny claims he excluded US from his world tour over ICE concerns

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he’d much rather see Lee Greenwood perform at the Super Bowl. Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” is a staple at rallies for President Donald Trump.

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren also questioned Bad Bunny’s selection on her podcast, saying, “He’s not an American artist,” before her guest reminded her that Puerto Rico is part of the United States.

Bad Bunny appeared on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 4 and playfully addressed his critics, saying they have “four months to learn” Spanish before the halftime show.

While the Super Bowl is considered an American tradition, it has frequently featured international headliners. Rihanna, from Barbados, performed in 2023; The Weeknd, from Canada, in 2021; and Shakira, from Colombia, co-headlined with Jennifer Lopez in 2020. British artists such as Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney have also performed on the Super Bowl stage.

The NFL has increasingly broadened its global reach in recent years, hosting regular-season games in Europe, Mexico and South America to expand its international fan base, including among Latino audiences.