‘Encanto’ Song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Is Disney’s Biggest Billboard Hit Since 1995

I’m not sure if we should be discussing this or not: A popular jam from Disney’s holiday film “Encanto” is climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart and smashing previous Disney records in the process. In fact, it’s Disney’s biggest hit since 1995.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” currently sits at the No. 4 spot on the chart, which ranks popular tunes across genres. In the two months since its release, “Bruno” has already knocked “Frozen” hit “Let It Go” down a peg — that song plateaued at No. 5 back in 2014. (The all-time Disney chart-topper is “A Whole New World,” which hit No. 1 in 1993).

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” was No. 4 in 1994, and in 1995, “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas” took the No. 4 spot.

Once you give it a listen you’ll know why this elegant, slightly spooky Latin groove is burning up the charts. Here’s the video from the @WaltDisneyVEVO YouTube page:

You don’t need to have seen the movie to enjoy “Bruno,” but here’s a little background: The film’s heroine, Mirabel, is trying to solve the mystery of why her family’s magical powers are fading — and why she never seemed to get a power of her own.

Along the way, she discovers she has a mysterious uncle, Bruno. But when she asks her family members about him, well, they don’t want to talk about him. Much.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Broadway composer and lyricist who wrote the musical numbers for “Encanto,” isn’t new to the pop charts. Prior to “Encanto,” he’d written seven Hot 100-charting hits — four from “Moana,” including “You’re Welcome” and “How Far I’ll Go,” two charity singles, and a mash-up. Thanks to his work on “Encanto,” he rose to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart on Jan. 15.

And it’s looking like this won’t be his last pop hit: Five other songs from “Encanto” are also in the Jan. 22 Top 100 list, including “The Family Madrigal” at No. 66, “Dos Oruguitas” at No. 71, “What Else Can I Do?” at No. 77, and “Waiting on a Miracle” at No 87.

“Surface Pressure,” the fifth song, is coming up on “Bruno”’s heels, too. It’s hanging out at No. 14 on the Hot 100 right now, and it’s a highly contagious earworm.

I saw “Encanto” just once, a month ago, and I easily recalled the melody. Check it out yourself in this official Disney video:

That’s Mirabel’s older sister Luisa, who’s also struggling with her family’s magical expectations.

I don’t know about you, but I’m happy to see these new songs striking a nerve. I have a 5-year-old. I’m totally fine with letting go of “Let It Go”!

