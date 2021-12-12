Make Your Own Fruity Gumdrop Nougat Candy For A Fun Christmas Tradition

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

‘Tis the season for indulging in holiday sweets. The traditional offerings include hot cocoa, fudge and trays of cookies all decked out for this festive time of year. And while we all love the perfect frosted sugar cookie or gingerbread house, sometimes it’s fun to mix it up a little with some homemade candy.

No, we’re not talking about candy canes. We found a colorful, fruity nougat candy that will take your taste buds to a marshmallow world that is delightful and delicious.

Don’t these candies have the perfect, slightly kitschy look for the holidays? They remind us of Christmas lights twinkling against a backdrop of freshly fallen December snow.

This recipe for Fruity Gumdrop Nougat comes from Jared and Amy, the creative cooks over at the Savvy Saving Couple website. While they often focus on healthier recipes, this duo embraces allowing some extra sweetness during the holiday season.

In the original post, Amy said she found this recipe in an old cookbook and decided to give it a try. With just four ingredients and a few minutes of work, the candy became a family favorite in a flash. Plus, it uses a candy classic as the star ingredient: Dots!

Adobe

What You’ll Need

Here are the ingredients you will need to make Fruity Gumdrop Nougat:

Mini marshmallows

White chocolate baking chips

Dots candy

Unsalted butter

This is a no-bake recipe and does not even require a candy thermometer, which can often be a stumbling block for those of us who want to make candy at home but don’t have a lot of experience. If you’ve made something like Rice Krispies Treats before, then this recipe procedure will seem familiar.

The Saving Saving Couple also recommends having a few tools on hand, including wax or parchment paper, nonstick spray, a rubber spatula, and a microwave-safe bowl. Also, you’ll want to make sure you have all your ingredients and tools nearby because making Fruity Gumdrop Nougat can get a bit messy. But, that’s part of the fun!

You can get the full set of directions and complete ingredient list (including quantities) by heading over to the Savvy Saving Couple. You’ll be making your own Christmas candy and sharing it with friends and family in no time!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.