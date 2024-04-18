Dr Pepper is unveiling a limited-time flavor just in time for summer.

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is the newest member of the brand’s lineup and sounds like it was designed to take your taste buds to the beach. The new flavor drop also includes a diet version, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar, which isn’t always the case when a special-edition soda is first released.

Dr Pepper offers other special flavor remixes such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda, which launched in 2020, and Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, which hit stores in 2023. Dr Pepper Fantastic Chocolate was another limited-edition drop that debuted in 2021.

The iconic soda brand (or “pop” brand, depending on where you are in America) actually predates Coca-Cola by a year, first being served in 1885 in Waco, Texas.

You can find Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar on store shelves starting May 1. The new flavor will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and as 20-ounce bottles. The flavor is described as tropical and creamy, making it the perfect complement for sun-soaked fun.

Thelimited-edition flavor is expected to be available throughout the summer but only until the end of July.

Dr Pepper is bringing a beachy new flavor to stores for a limited time originally appeared on Simplemost.com