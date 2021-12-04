Try Creamy Herbed Pork Chops For A Hearty Winter Dinner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A warm, comforting meal for chilly nights, these classic pan-fried pork chops raise the richness factor with a creamy, easy-to-make sauce.

You’ll be using the pan drippings to make the sauce, so the flavor has got to be on point — in this case, Montreal steak seasoning will pep up the chops and the eventual sauce with zesty notes of paprika, garlic and black peppercorn.

First things first: The pork chops. The recipe calls for thick-cut chops — this meal is a hearty one.

Adobe

After generously sprinkling both sides of the pork chops with the Montreal seasoning, they go straight into the preheated, buttered pan to get a tan. This could take up to 10 minutes per side, so go ahead and pour a glass of wine.

When the chops acquire an appetizing golden-brown color and the internal temperature on your meat thermometer hits 145 degrees, they’re done. Remove the pork chops and set them aside on a platter.

And now, with a little extra butter added, it’s time to make the sauce — the fun part. Mix together flour, dried basil and instant beef bouillon in a separate bowl. Sprinkle the pan drippings with some black pepper, then let the spice bloom to life for about a minute.

Adobe

The flour mixture goes in the pan next; stir constantly for a couple of minutes until it browns. Finally, stir in milk to create the creamy sauce, cooking and stirring for about five minutes until the sauce starts to bubble and thicken up.

Don’t forget to scrape up any tasty browned bits stuck to the bottom of the pan and incorporate them into the mixture.

When the sauce is done, go ahead and tip the pan over your platter of pork chops. Make sure each chop gets a healthy drizzle. Serve with your choice of sides — a green veggie, like beans or asparagus, might be a nice complement.

And that’s it! A super-simple, crowd-pleasing meal that’ll send everyone off to bed with a full belly.

Click here to read the full recipe over at Allrecipes.

