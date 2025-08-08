Corpus Christi ISD promotes Kevin Hendrickson to senior athletic director position

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD has selected Kevin Hendrickson as its new senior athletic director following a thorough search during the summer months.

Hendrickson has served as the assistant athletic director in CCISD since March 2023 and will now step into the department's top position.

"Corpus Christi ISD offers a highly competitive, comprehensive athletics program grounded in character building, personal discipline and the pursuit of excellence," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "Mr. Hendrickson brings depth in athletics management as well as strong ties to Corpus Christi. We look forward to an exciting school year under his leadership of the Office of Athletics."

Prior to joining CCISD, Hendrickson worked for Austin ISD as the district area athletic coordinator, where he led stadium operations and oversaw three sports along with their associated logistics and events.

Hendrickson holds both bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas State University and has been building his coaching and leadership experience at the secondary level since beginning his career in 2008.

CCISD will welcome students to a new school year on Monday, August 11.

