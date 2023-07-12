Convicted murderer back in custody after being released early

Law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday that Jeroid John Price was arrested in New York by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and New York Police Department.

Price was sentenced in 2003 to 35 years for murder. In March, his sentence was reduced, allowing him to be released from a New Mexico prison. But in April, his reduced sentence was overturned. The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a bench warrant ordering Price to serve the rest of his sentence.

On June 7, a U.S. District Court issued a federal arrest warrant and charged him with unlawful flight to avoid confinement after conviction. Authorities also began offering a $30,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

South Carolina officials said they relayed a tip to the FBI and NYPD that led to Price's arrest.

He is expected to be extradited to South Carolina until his permanent custody placement is determined, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Price was convicted of killing Carl Smalls Jr. in 2002.

"When I told the Smalls family that their son’s killer was back in custody, they yelled with joy. The Smalls family has endured enough pain and they don’t want any more victims to go through what they have," said Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Office. "It is unfortunate that so many resources were wasted on finding Price. Our criminal justice system has failed."

