Kick off your mid-summer at the Loca for Local - Paleta Pachanga + other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for activities to do this weekend look no further!

Bay Jammin Cincema Series will feature Dora and the Lost City of Gold, tonight at Cole Park Amphitheater. Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. The movie will begin July 23 at 8:30 p.m. So don't forget take your chairs,blankets and snacks for a night of family fun.

As seen on Amazon Prime and Netflix, south Texas comedian Steve Trevino will be live at Mesquite Street Comedy Club -Southside for not just one night but two. You can catch the comedian July 23 or 24. Two of his shows are already sold out! The Ticket times available are July 23 at 10:00 p.m. or July 24 at 10:00 p.m. To get your tickets before they sell out click here.

If comedy isn't your thing, how about some live music? William Clark Green will be live at Brewsters Street Icehouse- Downtown July 23. The doors open at 8:00 p.m with the concert at 9:00. if you want to save a couple bucks.. tickets are 20 dollars in advance or 25 dollars at the door. To get yours now click here.

The Loca for Local- Paleta Pachanga is on for this weekend! From music, to Local vendors, to face painting this will be an event the whole family can enjoy. Organizers say the first 100 people will get a free Loca for Local tote bag. The pachanga is at B.U.S from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 July 24.