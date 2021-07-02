4th of July Big Bang Celebration and other weekend events in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's 4th of July weekend and the celebrations will take place all around the Coastal Bend. Here are the latest activities the whole family can enjoy!

The Artwalk Block Party is back in full force and its returning to the street style we all know and love. Downtown Corpus Christi will come alive July 2 at 5:30 p.m until 9:00 p.m. You can find the party on Lomax Street and Peoples Street, where you can find tons of vendors, live music, art shows and of course the amazing local food.

Garden Groove will be making its way to Brewster's Street Ice-house in downtown Corpus Christi July 3 for a tribute to Sublime and Weezer. The door open at 7:00 p.m with the show kicking off at 8:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To get yours click here.

The 6th Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest festival is also making a return for a day full of fun for the whole family on July 4. Not only will there be plenty of food trucks but you can also catch live music, arts at craft alley, and even a petting zoo! The festival kicks off at 12:00 p.m at Waters Edge Park.

If you stay long enough at the food truck festival you will even be able to catch the 4th of July Big Bang Celebration. at Waters Edge Park. A family-friendly event to honor our nation with a special 20-minute state-of-the art fireworks show with more than 1,600 starbursts and special effects. The fireworks are set to launch at 9:30 p.m.

