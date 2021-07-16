Blondie and Duran Duran tribute show and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get your weekend started, there is plenty to do around the Coastal Bend!

Bay Jammin Cinema Series will feature A Dogs Journey on July 16 at Cole Park Amphitheater. A story about a dog that finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets. The movie will start at 8:30 p.m and the best part is it's free! So take your chairs, blankets and snacks for a night of family fun under the stars.

The Portland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a shopping tournament on July 17 from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. All you have to do is get a team of up to four shoppers, dress up in team costumes, which is not required but highly encouraged, and compete for prizes as you shop at Portland stores. This could be the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas, birthday, anniversary, or "just because" shopping done early. Not to mention all purchases at great prices and discounts! Registration is $25 per person. To register click here.

Third Coast Dance will present Womanity's Maria Ramos, a international Bachata instructor, choreographer, and performer. She'll teach a series of Bachata workshops focusing on partnering, fusion, and styling. If you are ready to up your Bachata game, this is the workshop for you!! Its happening at the Corpus Christi Ball Room by the Bay on July 17 and July 18 at different times from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To sign up click here.

Lastly, if you're looking to hear some live music, Brewsters Street Icehouse - Downtown is having a Blondie and Duran Duran tribute show featuring live performances from Blond-ish & Radio Duran on July 17. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To get yours click here.