Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
CommunityCoastal LivingTrusted AdvisorsPowerSupply

Actions

Storm Prep with JD's Interstate Batteries: Essential Battery Tips to Keep Your Home Ready for Severe Weather

From flashlights to emergency equipment, having the right batteries on hand can make a big difference when severe weather causes power outages.
Prepare for storm season with JD’s Interstate Batteries. Learn essential tips to protect your vehicle, battery and family before severe weather hits the Coastal Bend.
Storm Prep with JD's Interstate Batteries
Posted

Storm Prep Starts With the Right Batteries

When severe weather is in the forecast, having dependable batteries on hand can help keep essential devices running during a power outage. From flashlights and radios to emergency equipment, it’s important to check your battery supply before a storm arrives.

JD’s Interstate Batteries offers a wide selection of batteries for everyday electronics, home equipment, marine applications, power tools and more. The local team can help you find the right battery for your needs and offers battery recycling for used batteries.

Interstate All Battery Center of Corpus Christi
4903 Ambassador Row
Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Phone: (361) 854-5000