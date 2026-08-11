Storm Prep with JD's Interstate Batteries: Essential Battery Tips to Keep Your Home Ready for Severe Weather

Storm Prep Starts With the Right Batteries

When severe weather is in the forecast, having dependable batteries on hand can help keep essential devices running during a power outage. From flashlights and radios to emergency equipment, it’s important to check your battery supply before a storm arrives.

JD’s Interstate Batteries offers a wide selection of batteries for everyday electronics, home equipment, marine applications, power tools and more. The local team can help you find the right battery for your needs and offers battery recycling for used batteries.

Interstate All Battery Center of Corpus Christi

4903 Ambassador Row

Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Phone: (361) 854-5000