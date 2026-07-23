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Hot Weather Battery Tips from JD's Interstate Batteries

South Texas heat can shorten your battery's lifespan. Learn how simple maintenance can help keep your vehicle running reliably all summer.
Summer heat can take a serious toll on your vehicle's battery. JD's Interstate Batteries shares simple maintenance tips to help extend battery life, recognize warning signs, and avoid unexpected breakdowns during the hottest months of the year.
Hot Weather Battery Tips with JD's Interstate Batteries
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The South Texas summer heat can be hard on your vehicle's battery, increasing the risk of unexpected breakdowns. That's why routine battery maintenance is one of the easiest ways to keep your vehicle running reliably.

During our visit with JD's Interstate Batteries, we learned how regular battery testing, clean connections, and recognizing early warning signs—like slow starts or dim headlights—can help extend your battery's life and prevent costly surprises.

If you're unsure about your battery's condition, the team at JD's Interstate Batteries can test it and help you find the right replacement before you're left stranded.

JD's Interstate Batteries
Address: 4903 Ambassador Row, Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Phone: (361) 854-5000