World Brain Day: Dr. Alexander Shares Tips for Supporting Long-Term Brain Health

In recognition of World Brain Day, Coastal Living sat down with Dr. Mathew Alexander of South Texas Brain & Spine Center to discuss why brain health deserves attention every day of the year.

During the conversation, Dr. Alexander shared insights into the importance of neurological health and encouraged viewers to be proactive when it comes to understanding their brain and nervous system. Whether you're looking to learn more about brain wellness or seeking answers about neurological conditions, staying informed is an important first step.

South Texas Brain & Spine Center has served the Coastal Bend for more than 20 years, providing comprehensive care for conditions affecting the brain, spine, and peripheral nerves. The practice offers individualized treatment plans and specializes in both surgical and non-surgical neurological care.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, contact South Texas Brain & Spine Center:

Corpus Christi Office

1227 3rd St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Phone: (361) 883-4323

