We sit down with Dr. Mathew Alexander to talk about his approach to patient care, his experience in the field, and how South Texas Brain & Spine Center is serving the Corpus Christi community.
Sitting Down with Dr. Mathew Alexander of South Texas Brain & Spine Center in Corpus Christi
We catch up with Dr. Mathew Alexander to discuss his work, expertise, and the impact of South Texas Brain & Spine Center on the Coastal Bend community.
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