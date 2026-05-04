JD’s Interstate Batteries Mobile Delivery Service | Fast & Convenient Power

JD’s Interstate Batteries is a family-owned shop right here in Corpus Christi that’s all about keeping you powered up without the hassle. Whether you need a battery for your car, boat, truck, or even a golf cart, they’ve got you covered, plus essentials like flashlights so you’re never left in the dark. Located at 4903 Ambassador Row, it’s an easy stop if you’re in the area, but what really sets them apart is how convenient they make the whole process. You can give them a call, swing by before they close at 6 PM, or take advantage of their mobile delivery service and have a battery brought straight to you. Be sure to check out their website for more info, directions, and services, and watch the video below to see how they’re helping keep the Coastal Bend running strong.

Watch the Video:

https://youtu.be/DkgIydNaf2s

Contact Info:

4903 Ambassador Row, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Phone: (361) 854-5000

Hours: Open daily until 6 PM

