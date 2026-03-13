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Dr. Alexander Revisits Spinal Cord Stimulator Technology at South Texas Brain & Spine Center

Dr. Alexander explains how spinal cord stimulator technology can help patients manage chronic back and nerve pain when other treatments may not provide enough relief.
Dr. Alexander Revisits Spinal Cord Stimulator Treatment with South Texas Brain & Spine
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Dr. Alexander from South Texas Brain & Spine Center revisits spinal cord stimulator technology and how it may help patients manage chronic back and nerve pain with a less invasive treatment option.

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