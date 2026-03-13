Dr. Alexander from South Texas Brain & Spine Center revisits spinal cord stimulator technology and how it may help patients manage chronic back and nerve pain with a less invasive treatment option.
Dr. Alexander Revisits Spinal Cord Stimulator Technology at South Texas Brain & Spine Center
Dr. Alexander explains how spinal cord stimulator technology can help patients manage chronic back and nerve pain when other treatments may not provide enough relief.
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