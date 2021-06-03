West Oso High School sophomore is in fourteen clubs and is president of five of them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sophomore at West Oso High School is taking dual credit courses, is a member of 14 different clubs, and plays basketball and tennis all while maintaining his spot at the top of the class.

Those are just a few clubs D’Schon Simmons spends his time in. He said he takes part in 14 extracurricular activities, takes college courses along with his regular high school work, and volunteers at Church Unlimited. But, that is just the beginning of his high school resume.

“Being captain of the tennis team, playing basketball, being captain of the basketball team, and holding presidency over five different clubs at school,” said sophomore D’Schon Simmons.

And out of 14 clubs, Simmons said the one he really enjoys the most is BPA, where he serves as President of the club over the Coastal Bend.

“Which is Business Professionals of America. We discuss different types of things as far as how the club is going to go around the high school, and we speak on business terms business meetings. It’s all with the intent to educate yourself on how the business world works. I feel like I get to not only learn like so much more about the business industry but like its helped me focused a lot on what I want to be when I get older,” said Simmons.

Simmons said his busiest days are Mondays as he begins his day at 6:45am, but he has some help getting out the door.

“I struggle with time management a lot actually. That's probably my weakest link within myself. But, my mom really helps me schedule things, she helps me make sure I have enough time to do my homework and as well as enough time to plan different things,” said Simmons.

“D’Schon he is a go-getter he is an overachiever, he does so much. And he is really hard on himself and I always tell him, you know slow down enjoy life. I mean he does so much he is always on the go which means I am always on the go but him achieving everything and as long as he’s happy, if he likes it I love it,” said his mom Amanda Parker.

So what does Simmons do in his free time? “I usually don’t have a lot of free time but when I do I like to hang out with my friends, whether that's playing tennis. I like to go shopping, I see myself as very adventurous, I like to go try knew things,” said Simmons.

And what does Black excellence mean to him? Simmons said, “Black excellence means to me, proving the stereotype wrong. I feel like a lot of times we are looked down upon because of our skin color. But the promotion of Black excellence is just showing that just because I am Black doesn’t mean I cannot achieve the same things as you.”

Simmons said being the first tennis athlete to win caller times Athlete of the week in Fall of 2020 meant everything to him. Simmons said, “You know you don’t see a lot of Black people playing tennis around here in Corpus Christi so it was exciting for me but it was more to show my team, my teammates, we can do it too.”

D’Schon is heading into his Junior year in high school. He is also getting ready to apply for college. His top two schools are Harvard and Stanford where he wants to study to become a lawyer.

