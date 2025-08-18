Community members take final walk across Corpus Christi’s iconic Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the last time before it closes for good, more than one hundred community members gathered, on Sunday, to walk across the Harbor Bridge.

People traveled locally and even from out of town to participate in the monumental walk. Several participants said the iconic landmark symbolizes milestones for them and their families. Organizers of the walk said they've hosted a community walk across the Harbor Bridge, but this time felt like a final tribute.

“I was pregnant when I was first doing the walk and then I had my daughter strapped to me, and she did it for the first year of her life,” neighbor, Liz Regan said. “She’s about to be a teenager, and knowing they’re going to take this bridge down, I wanted to be here for that moment.”

The Harbor Bridge has been a landmark in Corpus Christi for decades, connecting the city and the port while serving as a backdrop for countless memories.

Alan Albin, one of the organizers of the walk, said his mother-in-law, Annie, encouraged him to host the annual meeting nearly 15 years ago, on the first Sunday of every month.

In total, Albin said more than 31,000 people have participated in the walk with him and his mother-in-law since 2010.

"The reason I like walking this bridge is because you get a different perspective from where you are," Albin said. "You get great views from up there."

Flatiron Dragados, the company overseeing the new Harbor Bridge project, told KRIS 6 News August will be the last month the existing bridge remains open before it is shut down permanently.

For many residents, Sunday’s walk was more than just a farewell, it was a way to honor the bridge’s legacy and say goodbye together.

