Community Grocery coming to downtown Corpus Christi

COPRUS CHRIST, Tx — The Corpus Christi downtown area will soon be home to a new local business.

Located on the corner of Peoples and Chaparral, construction on the new supermarket Community Grocery has already begun and will be providing great products at walking distance to those in the downtown area.

Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason said this culinary destination has been in the works for years, and she and her team are excited to help this business get up and running.

“There are more downtown residents who are looking for different options and opportunities to stay downtown. So we're excited for community grocery to open with all their options including the farm fresh produce, gourmet ingredients, take and bake options and food classes”, said Mason.

This new addition to downtown has residents and employees of the area excited to finally have a quick and easy place to grab a bite to eat or even purchase last-minute groceries. The Downtown Management District says they have provided a tourism incentive for the project, and the rest will be paid for by the developer.

The city says the new business takes part in their ongoing effort to bring new business to the area. They expect for community grocery to open its doors to the public by this summer and encourage all residents to show their support.

