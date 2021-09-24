This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality).

However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.

But this Coca-Cola chocolate cake we spotted on Brown Eyed Baker looks like it might just float to the top of our favorite cake recipes like soda bubbles in a glass.

This sheet cake also looks like one of the simplest homemade cake recipes we’ve ever seen. According to the description, all you need in terms of equipment is a mixing bowl, a saucepan and a measuring cup — along with a cake pan, of course.

“Low maintenance is always a big selling point for me,” blogger Michelle says, speaking for us all.

As for the ingredients, you’ll need some of the usual suspects to make this Coca-Cola chocolate cake and the thick, rich fudge frosting to top it. These include flour, baking soda, butter, buttermilk, cinnamon, unsweetened cocoa powder, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract. Don’t forget the Coke!

The recipe from Brown Eyed Baker provides specific ingredient amounts and step-by-step instructions to help you make this dense, moist cake.

You will need to cook the Coca-Cola on the stovetop for both the cake batter and the frosting. “Doing this concentrates the flavor of the cola and makes the texture more like a glaze,” Michelle explains.

Since you only need a few dishes and a total time of one hour to prepare and bake this Coca-Cola chocolate cake, we think it makes a quick and easy dessert to serve to the family or for a last-minute bake sale donation.

Happy baking!

