The Memorial Coliseum: Part 2 of 3 - The glory days

Richard Colley's almost completed "Civic Auditorium" was dedicated as the Memorial Coliseum on September 26, 1954.

The event capped a 3-day convention of the Gold Star Mothers.

On dedication today, it was the Gold Star Mothers who unveiled a memorial plaque listing the names of the over 400 men and women of Nueces County who had lost their lives in World War II.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

Earlier, a U.S. Navy airplane had dropped a memorial wreath into the waters in front of the Coliseum to honor all of those who had given their lives during the war. Local attorney Cecil Burney was Master of Ceremonies for the dedication.

Over the next 5 decades, the Coliseum would become the city's primary events center, hosting everything from rock concerts to religious conventions and everything in between.

For me, it is where I saw my first circus, received my high school diploma, and attended my first political convention.

It was in the Coliseum that I first saw the Globetrotters, attended countless concerts and school events, enjoyed the Ice Capades and Jazz Festivals, flower shows and telethons, hockey games and rodeos, boxing matches and coronations.



This building, more than any other in the city, created my most lasting memories of growing up in Corpus Christi. I was 5 years old when it opened, so I had literally known it all my life.

In many ways, from 1954 to 2004, it was Corpus Christi’s most unique, and most used public building.

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.