A downtown building with a notorious past

On April 11, 1928, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE) dedicated their new building on Water Street at Starr. Designed by architects Phelps and Dewees of San Antonio, the three-story structure was built at a cost of $94,000.

The ground floor contained a bowling alley, gym, lounge, billiard room, and ladies parlor. The second floor contained 25 rooms for bachelor's quarters that were rented for $20.00 a month.

The Elks Lodge meeting room was on the third floor, and there was an elegant roof garden for dances and special events. The Elks held bowling tournaments, boxing and wrestling events, dinners and social events, etc. in the building into the 1930's.

In those days, the Seawall had not yet been built, so the Elks Building stood directly across the street from the bayfront.

In May of 1938, the building was leased to the YMCA. Game tables and other recreational facilities were added, along with showers and dressing rooms.

Then, in 1946, the infamous Dragon Grill opened in the building, replacing the original on North Beach which had burned down in 1944. It was the finest nightclub venue in the city, with first-class dining and entertainment….. and secret gambling tables second to none on the top floor.

From 1946 until 1953, the Dragon Grill was the hottest ticket in town for fun activities...both legal and illegal. In August, 1953 police raided Doc Mason's Dragon Grill and threw Doc in jail for operating an illegal gambling establishment. A grand jury refused to indict Doc (many grand jury members were likely patrons of the Grill), but Mason never re-opened the gambling side of his business.

On April 1,1954, the Corpus Christi Town Club leased the building and purchased all of Doc Mason’s furnishings and fixtures. The Club served as a social and business entertainment center for the city’s elite. The Town Club occupied the building for the next 36 years until their move into the new One Shoreline Plaza Building in September 1988.

Two years later, in December 1990, Elmo Jackson purchased the old Elks building and opened La Pesca, a Mexican seafood restaurant on the first floor. He used the second and third-floor space for banquets and receptions. La Pesca remained open until September 1995.

In August of 1996, the Corpus Christi Grille and Brewery opened in the building but was in business for less than a year. It closed its doors in April of 1997.

The building remained vacant until August 2002, when Bac Nguyen opened the Vietnamese Restaurant. The building's interior had been completely gutted and redecorated in a French Colonial style. In addition to the Vietnam Restaurant, the V Boutique Hotel opened in the upper floors of the building in 2012.

Now nearing its 100th birthday, the historic Elks Building holds a multitude of memories for many of the people of Corpus Christi.

