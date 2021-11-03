Watch

Coastal Bend election results transpire with few surprises

Local elections were conducted across the country on Tuesday, but it was rather quiet across the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 03, 2021
A number of area mayoral races and propositions were on the table last night, but no huge surprises were seen as far as results.

Incumbent Robstown mayor Gilbert Gomez was re-elected by a sizable margin over challenger Ismael Gonzalez Jr.

Gomez, a Robstown native who previously served as the city's police chief, claimed his second term as mayor.

In Taft, Randy Powell emerged in a three-man race to win the mayoral election over Jimmie Adame and Leonard Vasquez.

In Nueces County, a property tax rate proposal by the Emergency Services District Number 2 failed to pass.

But a proposition from Emergency Services District 4 asking voters to approve the creation of a local sales tax did receive voter approval.

In San Patricio County, voters denied a proposal to create a San Patricio County Health District.

The area hasn't had a hospital since the Regional Care Center in Aransas Pass was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

If the vote had passed, it would have helped establish a trauma level 4 hospital, that would provide an operating room, blood bank and intensive care unit to the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.