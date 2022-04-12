Chief ME Adel Shaker arrested Tuesday

Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, said district attorney Mark A. Gonzalez.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales also confirmed the arrest.

As of 3 p.m. he was not yet in the Nueces County Jail. The charges against him have not been announced.

Law enforcement was at the medical examiner's office Monday carrying out a search warrant — one of several executed recently.

The Texas Rangers and the Nueces County District Attorney’s office have been investigating Shaker after he reportedly offered to change the findings of an autopsy in order to avoid a homicide investigation.

Shaker was also the subject of a 2020 Texas Rangers investigation in which several former ME's office employees allege Shaker recorded weights of organs that hadn’t been yet removed from bodies.

