Caitlin Clark’s $28M Nike deal makes up for rookie salary

If you were disappointed to see the salary Caitlin Clark will be making with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever as a rookie, the numbers on her new Nike shoe deal should perk you up.

The 22-year-old basketball phenomenon reportedly signed a contract with Nike that will pay her $28 million over the next eight years. That breaks down to $3.5 million a year and will include her own signature shoe. The Athletic reports that the shoe giant was in a bidding war with Adidas and Under Armour to sign Clark. She already had a business relationship with Nike going back to her college basketball days at Iowa.

After breaking numerous all-time NCAA basketball records in the past four years, Clark was selected No. 1 overall in this month’s 2024 WNBA Draft. That was hardly a surprise, but many were deflated when they learned what she would be earning as a professional.

Clark’s rookie contract with the Fever is for $338,056 over four years, or roughly $84,000 a year. It’s a good salary for most people, but the fact that arguably the most popular athlete around right now would be making so much less than the NBA’s stars seemed unfair to many.

The newly minted WNBA star will also make endorsement cash from companies including State Farm, Gatorade, Goldman Sachs and Panini. Having a signature Nike sneaker puts her in a tiny club of women’s basketball players. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart will be the only other WNBA players with a signature shoe playing this season.

