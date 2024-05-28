Tech company settles with DOJ over Whites-only job posting on Indeed

Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice after posting a discriminatory job posting, the DOJ announced.

The Department of Justice said Arthur Grand violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by posting a discriminatory job advertisement in March 2023. The ad said the company was seeking a business analyst who lives in the Dallas area. The wage offered was $75 an hour.

The job posting said a job was available for "only US Born Citizens [white] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates].”

The Immigration and Nationality Act prevents employers from discriminating against applicants because of national origin. The DOJ also said the posting violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

The DOJ said a recruiter working for Arthur Grand’s subsidiary in India posted the job advertisement on the website Indeed. The Justice Department added that the posting was widely circulated on social media and online.

“It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color. I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, color and race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department, working with other government agencies, will continue to hold employers accountable when they violate our nation’s federal civil rights laws.”

Soon after the posting began circulating on social media, the company blamed a former employee for it.

"This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees," the post says. "A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account."

Arthur Grand will pay a civil penalty to the government, and also pay compensation to individuals who filed complaints.