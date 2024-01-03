Burger King employee buys 1st home with donations after viral video

A Burger King cook who hadn't missed a day of work in 27 years went viral after showing off the small thank-you gift the company had given him, but it was the public's bid of gratitude that provided him the real prize for his hard work: the funds to buy his first home.

"I want to thank everyone, everyone all around the world for what you've done for me, something I never thought would be possible: homeownership," Kevin Ford said in a Dec. 29 TikTok.

Last summer, Ford was just grateful to have received his Burger King goodie bag. He then caught viewers' attention after posting a haul of the clear tote, containing small items like a movie ticket, candy, a Starbucks cup, pens, a lanyard and keychains.

But commenters soon came in droves, making it clear they didn't think this was enough recognition for the committed employee, despite Ford having responded with only gratitude and humility for the gifts.

This love for Ford and the criticism of Burger King's present pushed Ford's daughter Seryna to launch a GoFundMe campaign for Ford.

She explained he had started working the job after gaining custody of his two daughters, then he stayed there after having two more to make sure they all could have health insurance provided by the company.

The fundraiser's initial goal was just to raise enough money for Ford to be able to visit his grandchildren, but the public delivered in a big way.

Since the campaign posting in June 2022, Seryna has raised the goal multiple times, hoping for $2,700 for 27 years in its first bump and moving the goal to $27,000 a day later. Now, the GoFundMe sits at nearly $443,000 raised of a $450,000 goal, with even celebrity David Spade contributing.

It's this fundraiser that provided Ford the true gift, coming in the form of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

"I know it's not a mansion, but it's mine," Ford said in a recent TikTok. "Now my kids and my grandkids can have someplace to come visit me. And I just want to thank everybody for being a part of this miracle and for everything you've done for me and you continue to do for me every day. This is truly an American dream. It's a Christmas miracle."

Ford told TMZ he used about half of the $350,000 he was able to take from the fundraiser to buy the Nevada property. With the rest of the money, he told the outlet he's hoping to help his daughter find a home for herself and his grandkids, and then he'll put the rest away for retirement, which his daughter said is coming up.

For now, Ford continues to work at the same Burger King in Las Vegas, but there's been another update to his story: He had to miss his first day of work in 27 years to appear on the "Today" show.

He also told TMZ the viral video not only gave him shelter but saved him from his depression.

"I want to thank you, I want to say God bless you and remember, love yourself because I love you," Ford said as he concluded his home tour video.

