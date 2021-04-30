Can't find Buc Days parking? Try the 'Park & Shuttle'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After over a year of events being canceled and postponed, the Coastal Bend is more than ready to return to a beloved tradition, Buc Days.
While parking is usually a nightmare when attending any popular event, parking woes this time around may be even greater. That's why Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority has got you covered.
CCRTA will be offering free 'Park & Shuttles' from Whataburger Field to the Buccaneer Days festival along four designated stops. Find the schedule and map provided by CCRTA below..
Times:
- Thursday, April 29th – Friday, April 30th: 5:00pm – 12:00am
- Saturday, May 1st – Sunday, May 2nd: 12:00pm – 12:00am
- Thursday, May 6th – Friday, May 7th: 5:00pm – 12:00am
- Saturday, May 8th – Sunday, May 9th: 12:00pm – 12:00am
Locations:
- Whataburger Field Parking Lot – Port, past Sam Rankin
- Whataburger Field Parking Lot – Port, approaching N. Tancahua
- Hurricane Alley Parking Lot – Port, past N. Tancahua
- Brewster St. @ American Bank Center Turnaround
Facial coverings will be required at all stops and on-board shuttles.