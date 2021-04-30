American Bank Center prepares for professional bull riders

The Professional Bull Rider Velocity Tour Buc Days chute-out begins Friday April 30, and will take place until Saturday May 1 at the American Bank Center Arena.

The Buccaneer Commission has partnered with Professional Bull Riders premier expansion Tour and The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to bring two fun nights of bull riding in the arena.

This approach to rodeo allows the Buccaneer commission to increase prize money for rodeo athletes, showcase the city of Corpus Christi and also to raise money towards scholarships for students in South Texas.

For more information about Buc days

For more information about Professional Bull Riding

