American Bank Center prepares for professional bull riders

Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:25:55-04

The Professional Bull Rider Velocity Tour Buc Days chute-out begins Friday April 30, and will take place until Saturday May 1 at the American Bank Center Arena.

The Buccaneer Commission has partnered with Professional Bull Riders premier expansion Tour and The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to bring two fun nights of bull riding in the arena.

This approach to rodeo allows the Buccaneer commission to increase prize money for rodeo athletes, showcase the city of Corpus Christi and also to raise money towards scholarships for students in South Texas.

