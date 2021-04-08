Bryan PD: One person dead, several injured after shooting at Bryan business

BRYAN, TX —

One person is dead and several people are injured after a shooting at a Bryan business.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to 350 Stone City Drive.

Bryan PD says one person was found dead at the scene. Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition from shooting injuries. One person was taken to the hospital due to an asthma attack, but was not shot.

The suspect had left the business by the time officers arrived.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect. He is in serious condition but stable, according to DPS.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

Sources say the Trooper is alert and talking.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School was placed under lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES.