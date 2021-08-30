‘Broth Bombs’ Look Like The Easiest Way To Season Homemade Soups And Stews

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It seems no matter where we turn, some sort of “bomb” is blanketing our social media feed. Of course, you can get an aromatic bath bomb for a relaxing soak in the tub (or maybe something a little scarier for Halloween) Or, maybe you prefer enjoying a drink made with a tea bomb, cocktail bomb or hot cocoa bomb.

Now, there’s a new culinary challenger looking to go viral in the kitchen. Broth Bomb seasoning mixes are one company’s way of creating massive flavor explosions this fall in your steamy pot of soup. They started out as a Kickstarter campaign in 2019, but are now available at retail.

One look at this video retweeted by the official Broth Bomb Twitter account certainly had us curious to find out more about these fizzy, dissolving orbs of spices.

Drops of Jupiter soup from a @BombBroth . Totally tasty! pic.twitter.com/q4c2Nc45TI — jamib14 (@jamib14) March 3, 2021

This Broth Bomb is one of eight different flavors available from the company’s online store. You can buy each one individually for $5.99 each, get a starter pack of 4 bombs for $23.95 or spring for the complete set, which is currently listed on the website for $39.99. Shipping costs get added based on each order’s location, but the website lists free shipping for orders more than $23.

You can also get them on Amazon for those same prices individually or as a set.

Each box makes a large quantity of soup, so make sure to check the label when making your favorite recipes. The website says each Broth Bomb makes about a gallon of stew or 16 restaurant-sized bowls of food.

Most of the Broth Bombs are listed as vegan and gluten-free and many are also nut-free and soy-free. Check each flavor for a full description of ingredients and allergy restrictions.

Here’s a rundown on all the Broth Bombs flavors available:

Drops of Jupiter

Described as “savory sage with a touch of sweetness and a pinch of black pepper,” the Drops of Jupiter Broth Bomb puts coriander and paprika in the blend as well.

Speckled Rain Chili Seasoning Mix

You’ll find all the classic chili spices in this bomb, including cumin, oregano, ancho chili and more.

Scarborough Fair Pot Pie Seasoning Mix

All the spices you need for an amazing pot pie, including (of course) parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme — just to name a few.

Stone Broke Dharma Curry Seasoning Mix

In the mood for some curry? Just drop this Broth Bomb packed with spices such as ginger, garam masala, turmeric and more into your pot of chickpeas and veggies.

Drunken Dare Seasoning Mix

Be prepared to take the dare! This bomb packs the heat of cayenne, black pepper, paprika, anise and other savory flavors.

Gesundheit Good Health Stew Seasoning Kit

This Broth Bomb has ginger, turmeric, rosemary and cloves. All of these spices have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects on the body when consumed.

Spiced Antiquity Split Pea Seasoning Mix

If you love split-pea soup, then you’ll want to pick up this Broth Bomb filled with nutmeg, coriander, ginger, thyme and more seasonings for the perfect bowl of soup like grandma used to make.

The Reubenator Seasoning Mix

Think of all your favorite flavors in a Reuben sandwich. They’re here in this all-in-one flavor bomb.

All of these sound yummy and like a convenient alternative to having multiple spices crowding your cabinet. Which ones do you think would be “the bomb” on your menu?

