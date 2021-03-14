Saturday night fire in Aransas Pass destroys two homes

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Fire crews battled a massive fire Saturday night causing major damage to two homes in Aransas Pass.

The fire started around 8:00 p.m. at one house being rented on the 800 block of South Bay Rd. Shortly after, the fire spread to a vacant home nearby.

Fire units from Aransas Pass, Rockport, Ingleside and Portland were all on the scene working to contain the flames. Nobody was injured but both homes were completely destroyed.

The Aransas Pass Fire Department does not know what caused the fire, but said strong winds caused it to spread from one house to another.