CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bayvista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.

According to police, a 25-year-old male was shot in the leg and was rushed to the hospital.

CCPD said the man's injuries were non-life threatening, and they are investigating the shooting.

"At this point, we have officers canvassing the area. We are going to see if they are any witnesses. We're also checking to see if there are any video cameras available," said CCPD Lt. Leo Hernandez.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.

