BBB: A warning before hiring a landscaper for yard needs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2020, more than 150 Texans filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau regarding landscape contractors.

Landscapers are not required to be licensed in Texas unless they are using pesticides.

As the weather continues to warm up, many Texans are looking at the state of their lawn and wondering where to start. For many, hiring a landscaper seems like the best option, but how can you be sure that you are hiring the right company?

Katie Galan with the BBB offers a few tips on what you should look for when hiring a landscaper.

"Much like other contractors that are hired to work in and around your home, when someone hires a landscaper, you are trusting them to freely move about your property with little to no direct observation, opening up the possibility of scouting or stealing your personal property," Galan said. "They can also damage your lawn with improper care, especially if you are having pesticides applied to your lawn."

A landscaper must possess a valid license from the Texas Department of Agriculture, Galan said, leading to some red flags that consumers should look for.

"Watch out for landscapers that are overly aggressive in getting a contract signed before you are able to reach out to other companies for estimates," said Galan. "If there is no contract, that is another indication that the company may not do everything that you are paying them for. So, make sure to have the services that they are offering and any verbal agreements in writing."

Galan says to always get several estimates before getting your lawn serviced.

Your best bet is to research several businesses and click here to find a credible business in your area.