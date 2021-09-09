Bath & Body Works’ New Candle Scents Will Get You In The Mood For Fall

Fall has officially arrived at Bath & Body Works. Along with returning fan-favorite scents like Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow to shelves, the company has released a handful of new bakery-inspired candles to fill your house with delicious smells — and you don’t even have to spend time whipping up baked goods to get them!

The collection includes candles inspired by everything from fall lattes to breakfast treats like doughnuts, waffles and cinnamon buns. You’ll also find other new scents that represent the season, like White Balsam & Vanilla and White Pumpkin Oakwood, which has scents of fresh-picked white pumpkin, smooth sandalwood and spiced pear.

Take a look at just some of the new scents in the fall collection, which also includes some online exclusives like Frosted Cranberry, Welcome Home, Fresh Balsam, Sugared Pecan Pie and Lemon Lavender Shortbread. Three-wick candles like the ones pictured regularly cost $25.50 at Bath & Body Works.

Caramel Brulée Latte

The Caramel Brulée Latte candle has scents of creamy latte, sweet caramel and a sprinkle of nutmeg. The candle is wrapped in a cozy fall pattern featuring leaves and forest animals like bears and deer.

Old Fashioned Cider Donut

With scents of an old-fashioned cake doughnut, baked apples and brown sugar cinnamon, the Old-Fashioned Cider Donut Candle will transport you right to an apple orchard that’s making some fresh doughnuts and cider.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun

The Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun candle sounds perfect for cozy fall mornings, as it features scents of warm cinnamon roll, pumpkin spice and vanilla frosting.

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Another candle perfect for burning in the mornings while there is still a fall chill in the air, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles will fill your kitchen with scents of maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice and brown sugar.

Pumpkin Cupcake

Is there any better smell than cupcakes baking in your oven? This Pumpkin Cupcake candle has all the scents of a delicious fall cupcake: whipped buttercream, Madagascar vanilla, pumpkin spice and freshly baked cupcake.

Blueberry Maple Pancakes

Not much beats a stack of blueberry pancakes and maple syrup in the morning and the Blueberry Maple Pancakes candle sounds like it has captured all the scents of the breakfast treat. The candle features wild blueberries, grilled fresh pancakes and warm maple syrup.

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

With the scents of warm sugar cookies, ground cinnamon, fresh nutmeg and a sprinkling of sugar, this Pumpkin Snickerdoodle candle is what fall baking dreams are made of. Just a warning though: it will definitely make you crave some cookies!

If you’d prefer to smell like these candles yourself instead of just filling your home with fragrance, many of the Sips & Sweets-inspired scents can also be found in sanitizer, fragrance mist, and lotion, including Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and Pumpkin Cupcake. Or, if you’re more into Halloween than just fall, Bath & Body Works has also dropped their Halloween collection.

Yankee Candle also launched haunted holiday scents for the season. These include Spooky Spider Cider, with apple cider, cinnamon, cloves, and a sugar rim; Mystic Moon, with notes of amber and florals; and Witches’ Brew, featuring patchouli.

What are your favorite scents to celebrate the fall season?

