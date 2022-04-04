Amazon Shoppers Say This Mini Dress Smooths Out Your Figure

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is just around the corner, which means now is the time to give your closet a refresh. If you’ll be attending any events this summer and need to add some dresses to your wardrobe, one dress on Amazon has customers raving about how well it will flatter your figure.

This YUOIOYU Women’s Summer Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress comes in sizes SM to XL and is priced between $25.99-$26.99. The scoop-neck tank dress has a ruched tie waist and is made of lightweight material that is comfortable and breathable. It also has a bit of stretch, so it’ll move with you while you’re having fun with summer activities.

It works as a mini dress, summer sundress, tank dress or party dress, and note that while the name calls it a T-shirt dress, it’s sleeveless. The hem of the dress hits above the knee.

If you have some insecurities about your belly, the ruching at the waist has a slimming effect. Plus, the tie allows for a customized fit, as you can make it tighter or looser, or tie it anyway you like, such as a bow or knot, for different looks.

The dress comes in eight colors, including dark green, black, brown, light green, gray, pink and red. One thing to be aware of is that the lighter colors can be a bit see-through, so if you choose one of those, you will want to also purchase a slip, like this adjustable spaghetti strap slip for around $15.

The dress has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with reviewers saying it is particularly flattering for those who are trying to conceal their tummy.

“The tie in the front is my favorite because on those days I’m not feeling my best or too bloated it makes me look AMAZING!!!” one reviewer wrote. “So so flattering and compliments my body well. I was pleased with my normal size, L.”

One reviewer that gave it just 3 stars, however, says it’s fine for running errands, but isn’t her go-to if she wants to wear something that “looks nice.”

If you’re looking for a similar dress, Amazon has a variety of other summer dresses that are around the same price.

This short-sleeve T-shirt dress is priced at $25.99 and has a tie waist and crew neck — plus that much-appreciated dress feature: pockets! It comes in a dozen colors from blue, gray and green to red, pink and yellow.

The MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt Dress is another T-shirt wrap-dress option that reviewers seem to love. It comes in sizes SM through XL and 23 colors for $26.99-$30.99. One reviewer called it the “perfect throw-on-and-go dress.”

Or you can order this LaClef dress for $19.99-$22.99, which is a mini bodycon ruched tank dress. It comes in 24 colors and styles, including solid colors, floral print and tie-dye. With 1,544 reviews, it has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Are you feeling ready to rock some summer dresses yet?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.