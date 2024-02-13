Alice ISD leaves it up to the voters for $38 million stadium

Alice ISD School Board decided on the cost of replacing the Memorial Football Stadium

The $38 million bond election will go before voters in the May 4th election

The current stadium is almost 80 years old and is not in great shape

After much debate over the last 2 months, the Alice Independent School District school board approved to call the election for May 4, where the final decision for the Memorial Stadium renovation will take place.

The beloved Memorial Football Stadium, which is nearly 80 years old, underwent a safety inspection and evaluation that was released to the Alice community in January. The biggest concern was the safety of the stadium, which prompted Alice ISD officials to start considering replacement.

KRIS 6 News last reported that Alice ISD was facing three potential options:



Option 1A - demolish and rebuild the stadium in its current location, relocating the transportation department. The estimated cost would be $48.6 million and the estimated savings cost would be $43.4 million.



Option 1C - keep the current track and field, demolish bleachers and structures underneath, relocating the transportation department to the Mary R. Garcia building. The estimated cost would be $41.7 million and the estimated savings cost would be $37.8 million.



Option 2 - build the stadium on 45 acres of land near the Alice International Airport. The estimated cost would be $44.6 million and the estimated savings cost would be $38.9 million.

However, during Monday, Feb. 12 meetings, the Alice ISD school board chose a different route, including:

Project price cap: $38 million

Demolish and rebuild the stadium at its current location

Extra $450,000 to be spent on the upkeep of the baseball/softball stadium

Keeping the transportation in its current location

School officials said the design of the stadium is not set in stone until and if voters pass the $38 million bond election in May.

