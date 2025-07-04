6 Things to Know: Trump’s budget ‘megabill’, ICE arrests boxer Julio César Chávez Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News! We hope you're staying safe and preparing for the long holiday weekend. This morning, we’re tracking a major development in Washington as President Trump’s budget bill heads to his desk. We also have breaking headlines involving a well-known Mexican boxer, and controversial news out of the Florida Everglades. Plus, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about city services, fireworks safety, and DPS enforcement for 4th of July. Here’s your morning rundown.
Trump’s budget ‘megabill’ heads to the president’s desk
- House passed the sweeping legislation Thursday
- Trump expected to sign it into law today
- Largest GOP legislative win since January
- Projected to increase national debt by $3.3 trillion over 10 years
President Donald Trump is expected to sign his “megabill” into law today.
The House of Representatives passed the massive budget reconciliation bill on Thursday, marking the biggest legislative win for Republicans since gaining control of Washington earlier this year.
While the president calls it a historic move for jobs and tax relief, analysts say the bill is projected to add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade while kicking millions off Medicaid.
ICE arrests boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. over alleged cartel ties
- Arrested in Los Angeles by ICE agents
- Scheduled for deportation to Mexico
- DHS alleges cartel links and firearms trafficking
- Accused of false statements on residency application
Julio César Chávez Jr., son of the legendary boxing champion, has been arrested by federal immigration agents in Los Angeles.
ICE says Chávez Jr. is wanted in Mexico on an active warrant, and he's accused of fraudulently applying for U.S. residency while maintaining ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.
Officials say he’s also being investigated for trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.
Chavez Jr.'s attorney told the Associated Press the current allegations against his client are “outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community.”
He is now awaiting deportation proceedings.
Migrants arrive at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
- Detention center set up in the Florida Everglades
- Surrounded by alligators and snakes
- White House says it’s a “security tactic”
- Criticized by immigrant rights groups and environmentalists
The first group of migrants arrived Thursday at a new detention facility in the Florida Everglades, now being dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”
President Trump defended the move as a “security tactic,” citing the location’s natural barriers of alligators and snakes.
The project is drawing heavy criticism from immigrant advocacy groups, environmentalists, and indigenous communities.
Corpus Christi July 4th city schedule
- City Hall, libraries, and health services will be closed
- Recreation centers and senior centers also closed
- Trash/recycling services will continue
- Most Pools, golf courses, and tennis center will be open
Here's what to know about Corpus Christi’s holiday schedule:
- CLOSED: City Hall, libraries, Public Health District, gyms, rec centers, and senior centers
- OPEN: Trash and recycling collection, Lozano Golf Center, Oso Golf Course, Al Kruse Tennis Center, and most public pools
Fireworks reminder from Corpus Christi Fire Department
- Fireworks are illegal within city limits
- Fines up to $2,000 per package
- Don’t call 911, use the fireworks hotline instead
The Corpus Christi Fire Department is reminding residents that fireworks are strictly prohibited inside city limits.
If you’re caught, you could be fined up to $2,000 per package.
To report illegal fireworks use, call 361-886-2677 and do not call 911 unless it’s an emergency.
DPS launches Operation CARE ahead of holiday weekend
- Increased enforcement now through Sunday
- DPS watching for speeding, drunk driving, and violations of the “Move Over” law
- Nearly 60,000 citations/warnings issued last year
The Texas Department of Public Safety is launching “Operation CARE” — or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort — to keep highways safe this weekend.
DPS troopers will be out in full force, especially watching for:
- Speeding
- Drunk driving
- Violations of “Move Over, Slow Down” laws
Thank you so much for joining us today, and we hope you have a happy Independence Day! As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We'll see you next week.
-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann