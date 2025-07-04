CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with KRIS 6 News! We hope you're staying safe and preparing for the long holiday weekend. This morning, we’re tracking a major development in Washington as President Trump’s budget bill heads to his desk. We also have breaking headlines involving a well-known Mexican boxer, and controversial news out of the Florida Everglades. Plus, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about city services, fireworks safety, and DPS enforcement for 4th of July. Here’s your morning rundown.

6 Things to Know: Trump’s budget ‘megabill’, ICE arrests boxer Julio César Chávez Jr.

Trump’s budget ‘megabill’ heads to the president’s desk

House passed the sweeping legislation Thursday

Trump expected to sign it into law today

Largest GOP legislative win since January

Projected to increase national debt by $3.3 trillion over 10 years

President Donald Trump is expected to sign his “megabill” into law today.

The House of Representatives passed the massive budget reconciliation bill on Thursday, marking the biggest legislative win for Republicans since gaining control of Washington earlier this year.

While the president calls it a historic move for jobs and tax relief, analysts say the bill is projected to add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade while kicking millions off Medicaid.

ICE arrests boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. over alleged cartel ties

Arrested in Los Angeles by ICE agents

Scheduled for deportation to Mexico

DHS alleges cartel links and firearms trafficking

Accused of false statements on residency application

Julio César Chávez Jr., son of the legendary boxing champion, has been arrested by federal immigration agents in Los Angeles.

ICE says Chávez Jr. is wanted in Mexico on an active warrant, and he's accused of fraudulently applying for U.S. residency while maintaining ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Officials say he’s also being investigated for trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

Chavez Jr.'s attorney told the Associated Press the current allegations against his client are “outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community.”

He is now awaiting deportation proceedings.

Migrants arrive at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Detention center set up in the Florida Everglades

Surrounded by alligators and snakes

White House says it’s a “security tactic”

Criticized by immigrant rights groups and environmentalists

The first group of migrants arrived Thursday at a new detention facility in the Florida Everglades, now being dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

President Trump defended the move as a “security tactic,” citing the location’s natural barriers of alligators and snakes.

The project is drawing heavy criticism from immigrant advocacy groups, environmentalists, and indigenous communities.

Corpus Christi July 4th city schedule

City Hall, libraries, and health services will be closed

Recreation centers and senior centers also closed

Trash/recycling services will continue

Most Pools, golf courses, and tennis center will be open

Here's what to know about Corpus Christi’s holiday schedule:



CLOSED: City Hall, libraries, Public Health District, gyms, rec centers, and senior centers

OPEN: Trash and recycling collection, Lozano Golf Center, Oso Golf Course, Al Kruse Tennis Center, and most public pools

Fireworks reminder from Corpus Christi Fire Department

Fireworks are illegal within city limits

Fines up to $2,000 per package

Don’t call 911, use the fireworks hotline instead

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is reminding residents that fireworks are strictly prohibited inside city limits.

If you’re caught, you could be fined up to $2,000 per package.

To report illegal fireworks use, call 361-886-2677 and do not call 911 unless it’s an emergency.

DPS launches Operation CARE ahead of holiday weekend

Increased enforcement now through Sunday

DPS watching for speeding, drunk driving, and violations of the “Move Over” law

Nearly 60,000 citations/warnings issued last year

The Texas Department of Public Safety is launching “Operation CARE” — or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort — to keep highways safe this weekend.

DPS troopers will be out in full force, especially watching for:



Speeding

Drunk driving

Violations of “Move Over, Slow Down” laws

