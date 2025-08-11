CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

We’re here to help you start your day informed and ready. Whether you’re taking the kids to school for their first day back, making breakfast, or taking a quiet morning for yourself, we’ve got the latest headlines you need to know. Everything from a redistricting standoff to major trials... let’s dive right in.

6 Things to Know: Texas redistricting standoff, Harbor Bridge detours start

TEXAS RECONVENES

Texas lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene today to consider new congressional redistricting maps.

However, to conduct official business, the legislature needs at least 100 lawmakers present.

Texas Democrats have shown no sign of ending their walkout in protest of the newly drawn maps.

They face threats of fines, imprisonment, and having their seats vacated.

NATIONAL GUARD

A bench trial begins today in San Francisco over the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles.

Trump sent the troops in June to disperse protesters demonstrating against the federal immigration crackdown.

California Governor Gavin Newsom sued the White House over the deployment.

The lawsuit could set an important precedent for presidential use of military forces domestically.

TRUMP HOMELESSNESS

President Trump will hold a press conference at the White House today to address homelessness and violent crime in the nation’s capital.

On Sunday, he took to social media warning homeless people in D.C. to leave.

In his announcement, Trump said, “I’m going to make our capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The homeless have to move out, immediately.”

It’s unclear at this point what his plan entails.

ICE AGENTS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now hiring people over 40.

Homeland Security says it needs thousands more deportation agents.

The agency is removing previous age restrictions and opening applications to all ages, including seniors.

Officials say 80,000 people have already applied.

Congress recently gave ICE nearly $30 billion to expand.

The move comes as immigration enforcement ramps up nationwide.

HARBOR BRIDGE PROJECT

Construction continues this week on the new Harbor Bridge.

Starting Thursday, all northbound I-37 traffic from North Tanchua Street to the new South Interchange will be rerouted to the frontage road.

The detour will last through the fall so crews can finish restoration work and paving.

Drivers heading to southbound State Highway 286 or northbound U.S. 181 will not be affected.

Officials urge drivers to plan ahead, find alternate routes, and slow down in work zones.

COMMUNITY COURT

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting Community Court at the library this weekend.

It will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library.

Residents can speak with a judge to address tickets and violations, request defensive driving, set up payment plans, and resolve active warrants.

The Garcia Public Library is located at 5930 Brockhampton Street.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!