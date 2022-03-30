Sam’s Club Has Spacious Pool Floats That Can Hold 6 People

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re already daydreaming about beach days this summer, the newest inflatable float from Sam’s Club is sure to get you even more excited.

The Member’s Mark Paradise Island Float is priced at $170 and built for a party of six with inflatable seats and backrests to make floating comfortable and relaxing. Intended for ages 14 and up, it is made with heavy-gauge PVC and has an inflation and deflation quick-release safety valve. It comes in two styles: tropical green and Americana, which is red, white and blue with stars.

The float also includes an inflatable swim-up platform, six cup holders and two built-in coolers. The coolers hold quite a few drinks and ice, so you can be fully stocked and ready for a day of fun in the sun.

Looking for something a bit different? Sam’s Club has other floats as well, some much smaller and some with the same amount of room.

This “convertible” float holds six people and costs $199, while this ride-on swan float costs $20 and this lounger costs $30 and comes with a removable sunshade.

Sam’s Club is also bringing back its retro limo island float for the summer. The float holds six people and comes with six cup holders and two built-in coolers. Priced at $250 this year, it is made with heavy-gauge PVC and has handles and a built-in boarding platform.

Because you’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to get pool floats from the warehouse club, if you’d rather shop somewhere else, Amazon has dozens of floats as well.

This 13-foot inflatable float for six people is priced at $234 and has a removable sunshade canopy for protection from UV rays, along with three battery-operated misters keep you cool while floating on the water.

If you want something that will look adorable even from space, this Goplus flamingo floating island is for four to six people. The float has wings on its side and a tail on the back that can be used as a small backrest. Priced at $130, it includes six cup holders and comes with an air pump for quick and easy inflation.

Will you be enjoying some time on a float this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.