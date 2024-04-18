2 people shot, 1 detained in late night double shooting in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Two people shot have been hospitalized and one person has been detained in a double shooting in Robstown.

According to Robstown Police Sergeant Arturo Gonzales, Robstown Police department received a call for two shots fired on the 1000 block of Kansas St. around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Robstown PD officers came across a man who had been shot in the leg, saying that the shooter had run off. Police also later found a second injured man who had been shot in the arm on the 900 block of Ruben Chavez Rd., but had initially been at the scene of the shooting.

Sergeant Gonzales also told KRIS 6 News that officers also detained the suspected shooter in the 1000 block of Dakota St.

The two injured men have been hospitalized in separate hospitals.

Robstown PD said that investigators found a weapon and two shell casings at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.