12-year old girl hit by truck at Noonan Elementary

ALICE, TX — A 12-year old girl has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck at Noonan Elementary School in Alice.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, just before 7:30 a.m., the girl's mother stopped in the middle of the campus' parking lot. The girl got out of the vehicle and was getting her siblings off. That is when the driver of the truck began reversing from his parking spot, hitting the girl and pinning her between the truck and her family's vehicle.

The driver of the truck told investigators he didn't see her or the vehicle parked behind him.

The girl was taken to Christus Spohn Alice and is said to be okay. She is awaiting X-rays.

As of this morning, no one has been cited for the incident and there's no word yet on whether anyone will.