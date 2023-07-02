The 12-piece Disney Halloween Village is back at Costco right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you didn’t get your hands on the Disney Halloween Village at Costco last year, it is officially back in stock and ready to haunt your home this spooky season!

The 12-piece set is priced at $109 online, but multiple sources (including Krazy Coupon Lady) report that it is actually $99 if you buy it in-store. You will need a membership to purchase the village, but shipping is free if you order online.

We know it’s early in the season, but this set will sell out, and rumor has it supplies are even more limited than last year. It became a social media sensation in 2022 and it’s already going viral again, with shoppers such as TikTokker @halloween.diet sharing their finds on social media. If you see it, snag it!

The village plays music and other sounds and is illuminated. It also has a timer, so you can keep it on for six hours and off for eight. For indoor use only, this product requires no assembly. It runs on six AA and three 3-volt button batteries, so you do not need to display it near an outlet. The batteries are included.

The set is made of polyresin and plastic and comes with 12 pieces, including a haunted house, a tower, several trees, a gate, a tombstone and a lamp post with a Mickey jack-o’-lantern on top. Figurines of Mickey Mouse and friends are incorporated into the pieces, including Minnie, Donald Duck, Pluto and even Mickey’s nephews.

Amazon also sells dozens of miniature Disney Halloween Village items from Department 56, so you can collect different pieces and put together your own Disney-style holiday decor setup.

You’ll find everything from Pumpkintown Mickey Mouse Street Lights to a figurine of Goofy handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. They also have larger items, like this 5.83-inch Mickey Mouse Pumpkintown House that lights up.

While the village is the only Halloween item Costco has added to its website so far, Sam’s Club has a few more items. Check out the 17.7-inch Gerson International Pre-Lit Black Twig Halloween Wreath with Bats for $49.98.

You can expect to see more items added to both warehouse clubs in the coming months, but if you’re in need of a Halloween fix right now, you can shop Spirit Halloween’s website year-round. The retailer has also already begun adding new items for this year’s Halloween season.

Happy (early) Halloween!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.