You can soon pay with your palm at Whole Foods

Later this year you’ll be able to pay for your groceries at Whole Foods with just the wave of a hand, thanks to Amazon’s newest payment technology.

Amazon recently announced its plans to install its Amazon One payment system in every Whole Foods location in the United States by late 2023, according to an official press release from the company.

Amazon One is new digital payment technology that only requires users to hold a hand over a payment device at a participating location to make a secure transaction. No cards or smartphones are required.

“This means Whole Foods Market customers who choose to use Amazon One will no longer need their wallet or even a phone to pay — they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device,” Sanjay Dash, Amazon VP of Identity and Checkout Technologies said in the statement. “For Prime members who link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account, savings will automatically be applied. It’s that simple.”

Technology has allowed shoppers to skip carrying a wallet with digital payment services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Venmo. However, customers still need a smartphone to take advantage of these options.

Amazon One was created to make shopping, eating out and traveling even more convenient with a secure payment method that minimizes the risk of lost cards or devices. By using a person’s palm print, Amazon One adds an extra level of security to a paid transaction that is unique to the individual.

And Amazon Prime members will also receive membership benefits when using Amazon One at participating retailers.

How to Sign Up for Amazon One?

Customers interested in signing up for free Amazon One access can enroll in one of three ways: They can pre-enroll online, go to an Amazon Kiosk at participating locations or visit a point of sale where Amazon One is available. All you need is an Amazon account and a credit or debit card. If you already have a card linked to your Amazon account, you can choose it for your Amazon One payment.

Once pre-enrolled online, you must go to a participating location to scan your palm and complete your enrollment. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions to finish the process.

Watch Amazon’s YouTube video showing customers how easy it is to sign up and use the Amazon One payment system.

Amazon One has already rolled out in select Whole Foods Markets, Panera Bread locations, and a variety of travel retailers at airports, according to Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.