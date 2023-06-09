You can make $15,000 by eating spicy food from Schlotzsky’s

If you consider yourself a spicy food connoisseur, take note: You have a chance to win some serious cash just by enjoying some.

Fast-casual restaurant Schlotzsky’s is celebrating the launch of a brand-new spicy menu — including hot sauce-infused sourdough bread — by “hiring” one couple to try everything on it. This couple will take home $15,000, too.

You can enter this contest, which the chain is calling “The Spicy Hustle.” now through June 30 at 4:50 p.m. ET. You will need to fill out a short form that includes links to your social media accounts and explains why you love Schlotzsky’s and spicy food. Use the opportunity to let them why you and your partner should be chosen for the gig.

Contest entry is open to anyone 21 and up that lives within a 25-mile radius of a Schlotzsky’s restaurant. Official rules are here.

Schlotzsky’s

If chosen, you’ll be required to try Schlotzsky’s spicy lineup during the month of August and create “Spice Profile Reports” for each spicy food tried. You’ll also need to recommend favorite flavors and food combinations for Schlotzsky’s to add to their menu and share tips for other couples that love eating spicy food together. Of course, you’ll be required to create social media posts by taking and uploading photos and videos.

The contest launch coincides with a new Spicy Line, which includes the hot sauce-infused sourdough bread along with sandwiches, pizzas and calzones like the Spicy Original Sandwich, a Spicy Sausage and Peppers Calzone and a Spicy Chicken Bacon Pizza. The items are available at the more than 300 Schlotzsky’s locations nationwide (at least 200 of which are in Texas).

For your work, you’ll get $15,000 cash, a trip to Schlotzsky’s headquarters in Atlanta to work with the brand’s executive chef and social team, $500 in Schlotzsky’s gift cards to use when trying the spicy lineup, 15 $100 Schlotzsky’s gift cards to share with family and friends, and custom Schlotzsky’s merchandise.

Schlotzsky’s

If this has you craving some spicy food but you don’t live near a Schlotzsky’s, Wendy’s just added a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries to their menu.

To cool you down after the meal, they’ve also brought back their Strawberry Frosty for a limited time. You can even try the summer-only treat for free once a week now through June 21.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.