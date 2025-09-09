Trump criticizes Israel’s strike on Hamas in Qatar but is hopeful for peace

President Donald Trump called Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar “unfortunate,” according to a statement read Tuesday by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Leavitt said.

Israel said it carried out the “precise strike” in Doha on Tuesday as part of its ongoing retaliation for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. Israeli officials said the Hamas figures targeted in the strike had “led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal Oct. 7 massacre."

Leavitt said the U.S. was informed of the strike only after it was already underway. She added that Trump directed Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to alert Qatari officials about the attack, which he did.

"The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack," Leavitt said. "President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released in this war to end now."

Leavitt said Trump later spoke with Qatar’s emir and prime minister and assured them “such a thing will not happen again on their soil.”

Qatar, which has been mediating cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, strongly condemned the strike and said it hit a residential building housing “several members of the political bureau of Hamas.”

Despite the president calling the incident "unfortunate," he said it could serve as an opportunity for peace.