SpaceX Starship debris washes up on Mexican beach, prompting investigation

Debris from the SpaceX Starship's recent test flight has washed up on a beach in Mexico, prompting local officials to take action.

The debris is coming ashore on Bagdad Beach, raising concerns from Mexican officials who are now collecting the items as evidence.

Along with canisters that have already been collected, fishermen in the area have also spotted what they describe as truck-sized pieces of debris floating offshore.

Tamaulipas state government officials addressed the issue Tuesday saying they plan to file a complaint with federal authorities.

Officials are also calling for an investigation to determine the origin and potential danger of the debris.

Meanwhile, the debris is being collected as evidence for a potential lawsuit by Mexico against the United States and SpaceX for environmental damages.

SpaceX launched the Starship mega-rocket on Tuesday, May 27, for its 9th test flight.

