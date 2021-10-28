Work continuing for Coastal Bend Field of Honor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers are prepping the Coastal Bend's Field of Honor for an event that will celebrate our local veterans.

It's this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, when a 14-acre plot of land at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds will be covered with American flags, as a way to pay tribute to those who have served our nation.

Volunteers at VFW Post 3837 in Calallen were helping get the flags ready for display.

"Every veteran deserves to be honored," said J.J. Delacerda, director of Veterans Service for Nueces County. "It's a labor of love for us now. and we are happy to do it. We're happy to honor every single veteran that we can, and up to a thousand at the Field of Honor."

Volunteers are still needed to help get flags ready for the big day.

Two more volunteer events are planned.

On Thursday, they'll be busy at RMB Fairgrounds at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd. in Robstown from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

And on Friday, work continues at the VFW Post 8932 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And if you'd like to purchase a flags to be on display and dedicated to a veteran in your life, the cost is $50.

The flags will stay up until Dec. 2.

Proceeds go to the Veterans Service organizations in the Coastal Bend.

