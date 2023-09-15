Watch Now
Why the UK is planning to ban this American dog breed

The breed has been linked to at least two fatal attacks this year and six of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the UK last year, according to the BBC.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 17:43:44-04

Britain plans to ban the American XL Bully dog breed by the end of the year following a recent fatal attack, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Friday. 

"The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children. I share the nation’s horror at recent videos we’ve all seen,” Sunak said in a video statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Yesterday, we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality.”

According to the BBC, the XL Bully breed has been linked to at least two fatal attacks this year and six of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the U.K. last year. 

Sunak said, "It’s a pattern of behavior and it cannot go on. While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

While the breed is officially recognized in the U.S., it would need to be legally defined as a dog breed in the U.K. in order for their government to ban it under the Dangerous Dogs Act. 

The prime minister said he has already ordered this first step to happen.

Other breeds already banned in the U.K. are the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo argentino and fila brasileiro. 

The American XL bully is an extension of the American pit bull terrier. The United Kennel Club describes their demeanor as gentle and friendly and the said the breed makes an “excellent family dog.”

