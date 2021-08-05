Local architect branched out to start his own firm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Josh Seahorn has worked in the architecture field in Corpus Christi for 10 years. In February, Seahorn decided it was time for a change, and ventured out on his own, starting Seahorn Architecture & Accessibility. Seahorn said it wasn’t an easy to decision to make, but it was the right one.

“It definitely takes a lot of thought, and during a pandemic, it’s a tough decision to go out and start your own business," he said. "But, I couldn’t ask for anything more, it’s been great, I’ve had a lot of projects, been very busy."

As a new business, much of the work Seahorn’s firm has received has been through word-of-mouth referral.

“Corpus Christi is a small town," he said. "I’ve had several people that I’ve worked with here in town before, and just kind of talking to them and they say, ‘We’ve got a project that we’d like you to look at if you’re interested,’ and I say, ‘Absolutely.’ ”

Seahorn works on both residential and commercial projects. He is also an accessibility specialist, and performs accessibility inspections at sites. One project he is currently working on is the design for a new beergarden coming to Port Aransas.

“It’s going to be mixed-use -- it will have retail space, restaurant space, the beergarden," he said. "It’s going to be an exciting project. I’m really looking forward to that one. But that’s just getting kicked off with the design right now."

As is the case with the beergarden project, Seahorn said many times his client will come to him with a plan, and as an architect, it is his job to turn those plans into reality.

“As an architect, we come and make sure everything is going to meet code, and make sure to design it to look cool,” he said.

Seahorn’s favorite part of the job is seeing his designs become a reality.

“The design aspect of it has always been something I really enjoy," he said. "Getting to create those different spaces, and seeing your design come together during construction, once it’s completed, is very rewarding."

For information on how to book Seahorn’s services, check out the Seahorn Architecture & Accessibility website.